SFPD investigating gunfire incident along SF's Haight Street

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- San Francisco police are investigating an incident involving gunfire in the area of Haight Street and Masonic Avenue on Saturday.

Officers responded to a call at about 2:45 p.m.

Image shows police activity after reports of gunfire along San Francisco's Haight Street on Saturday, Aug. 24, 2024. Coleman Coats

They say a possible verbal dispute led to a shooting between two parties.

Officers are searching the area, but so far no shooting victim has been located.

No arrests have been made.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the SFPD at 415-575-4444.