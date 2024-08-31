SFPD investigating reported shooting that left child seriously injured

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- San Francisco police are investigating a reported shooting that left a girl severely injured Friday evening.

Officers were called to a residence on Chicago Way just before 5:30 p.m.

The girl's father, who says he was not home at the time, says his daughter was likely shot by a stray bullet that came through the house.

He says he was notified by his wife that their daughter was shot.

Police did not confirm the girl was shot, but said she was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the SFPD Tip line at 1-415-575-4444 or Text a Tip to TIP411 and begin the text message with SFPD. You may remain anonymous.