San Francisco police release bodycam footage of hot dog vendor arrest

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- San Francisco police have released bodycam footage of the controversial hot dog vendor arrest to show their perspective of what happened.

Police say the vending task force was conducting regular enforcement of unpermitted vending when a scuffle broke out.

They say the vendor hit a port employee -- though we do not see that happen in the video.

Police intervened and handcuffed the vendor as she was resisting.

It's not clear whether the vendor knew she was breaking the law.

This is the original video of the incident that went viral.

San Francisco hot dog vendor arrested in the viral video is responding to police claim that the incident was "orchestrated" by her.

Police say it is edited and does not show what led up to her arrest.

They say if a port worker is harassed or attacked, they will intervene.