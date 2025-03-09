San Francisco police shoot armed man who was 'threatening neighbors' in Outer Sunset

SAN FRANCISCO -- A man with a gun who was threatening his neighbors was shot by a police officer Saturday afternoon in the Outer Sunset neighborhood near Golden Gate Park, police said.

Officers responded to a residence in the 1200 block of 41st Avenue at about 4:23 p.m. The man discharged his weapon, and he was shot by police, officials said without providing details.

The man was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

INTERACTIVE: Take a look at the ABC7 Neighborhood Safety Tracker

A spokesman said the shooting was an isolated incident and there was no threat to the public.

As a police shooting, the incident is being investigated by the San Francisco District Attorney's Office and internal police units that review conduct. A town hall meeting detailing the shooting will be held within 10 days.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the SFPD at (415) 575-4444 or text a tip to TIP411 and begin the message with SFPD.

Stay with ABC7 News for the latest details on this developing story.