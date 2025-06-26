SF Pride Human Rights Summit: Activists say Trans rights, AI future remain top concerns

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- San Francisco Pride weekend is almost here, and so many events are happening. On Thursday, the LGBTQ+ community is taking stock of its ongoing struggles and victories. It's all part of the San Francisco Human Rights Summit.

"One thing to remember, we need to be cautious, progress should not be mistaken for completion, " said Koko Tiamsai, trans activist from Thailand.

LGBTQ+ activists from around the world giving a status report at the third annual San Francisco Pride Human Rights Summit. They say this year, Thailand became the first country in Southeast Asia to legally recognize same-sex marriage.

"Despite marriage equality, we still have no legal verification for Trans people," said Tiamsai.

Global Pride organizers reporter a rise in right wing extremists, and anti-LGBTQ rights advocates.

"On a lighter note, I see good movement happening, to be honest we do have murders taking place, we have violence and discrimination," said Carmen Prims, LGBTQ activist from South Africa.

The summit hosted by the Commonwealth Club, moderator Michelle Meow says efforts supporting human rights are interconnected worldwide.

"It could be somewhere in Asia or in Europe or here in San Francisco, the work we can do can build momentum together in order to fight for human rights," said Meow.

Other conversations happening, include concerns about the future of Artificial Intelligence and tech.

"Something like social media and identity, the technologies being used to identity us may not translate and be more dangerous for transgender or non-conforming people," said Meow.

Activism will be sharing the spotlight this Sunday for San Francisco Pride Parade; this year's theme - queer joy is resistance.

"I'm really encouraged, there's so many different groups that are at Pride this year, I feel the community knows we need to stand up to the oppression but we're going to have a good time," said Suzanne Ford, San Francisco Pride executive director.