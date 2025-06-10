Thousands rally for immigrants, against ICE in SF's Mission District

Thousands took to the streets of San Francisco's Mission District Monday night to voice their anger over Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) raids across the country and show support for immigrants.

Thousands took to the streets of San Francisco's Mission District Monday night to voice their anger over Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) raids across the country and show support for immigrants.

Thousands took to the streets of San Francisco's Mission District Monday night to voice their anger over Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) raids across the country and show support for immigrants.

Thousands took to the streets of San Francisco's Mission District Monday night to voice their anger over Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) raids across the country and show support for immigrants.

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Thousands took to the streets of San Francisco's Mission District Monday night to voice their anger over Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) raids across the country and show support for immigrants.

Shouting "Whose streets? Our streets!" and carrying signs and banners reading things like "No hate. No fear. Immigrants are welcome here," the crowd gathered near 24th Street and moved down Mission Street to the sound of chants and drumbeats.

MORE: Over 100 arrested in SF after anti-ICE protest turned violent with 2 officers injured, vandalism

"I can't help but be angry. This stuff just enrages me inside and out, knowing that we're just ripping people away and picking people up without any due process, it's just crazy. We're living through unjust times," said one man.

ABC 7 News walked with those chanting and holding signs to get their thoughts.

"What are you doing to those little children when you rip away their parents, and you ask them to be raised in this country? What kind of precedence are you expecting, Mr. President?" asked Justice Jones of People of Peace.

"I'm deeply concerned about what's going on in Los Angeles and all around the country. California, we are better because of our diversity, and for people to be torn away from school graduations, torn away from their children, that's not right. We have to come out here and tell people that's not right," said Holly Minch, who marched with a sign that read "MELT ICE."

MORE: 700 Marines deployed to Los Angeles amid ongoing ICE protests

There were some buildings tagged with graffiti and a couple of tense moments with officers. Later in the evening, several people were detained at Market and 11th streets.

Down the street at San Francisco City Hall, officials honored local immigrant leaders. Those like Reem Assil, a Palestinian-Syrian Chef who founded Reem's California.

"Right now, it's feeling very precarious, and people are in fear, but we huddle together, and I think the big thing is about our connectedness. Remembering that the more we care for one another, the more we look out for one another, that is what the community is all about," said Assil.