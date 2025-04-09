SF Stern Grove Festival lineup includes Diana Ross, Stephen and Damian Marley, Sleater-Kinney

SAN FRANCISCO -- The lineup for this summer's Stern Grove Festival in San Francisco was released on Tuesday, with musical performances from Diana Ross, Stephen and Damian Marley, Sleater-Kinney, and Orville Peck, just to name a few.

The free festival will kick off on June 15 with Oakland-based retro-soul band The California Honeydrops.

Each subsequent Sunday until mid-August, different artists will perform, like Channel Tres, Sleater-Kinney, The San Francisco Symphony, Phantogram, Michael Franti & Spearhead, Girl Talk, Chromeo, and The Pointer Sisters.

Local acts include Lyrics Born of Berkeley, ASTU of Oakland, Sacramento-based band Destroy Boys, Ha Vay of San Francisco, and Oakland-based band Black London.

During the last weekend of the festival-- Saturday Aug. 16 and Sunday Aug. 17-- the Marley brothers and headliner Ross will grace the stage.

This summer's music series will be the 88th season of Stern Grove Festival, which takes place under the towering Eucalyptus trees of Sigmund Stern Recreation Grove.

Attendees must get a different ticket for each concert.

There are multiple ways to obtain free tickets. An online lottery will begin six weeks before each concert and remain open for one week. Lottery winners will be notified four weeks before each concert and will be required to claim their tickets.

In most cases, festival organizers hold another lottery round four or five weeks before a concert if they determine that more tickets are available.

For those who do not secure a ticket through the lottery system, there will be 1,000 tickets available the day before the concert at local box offices on a first-come, first-served basis.

Tickets will also be released in giveaways through the festival's partner organizations such as DoTheBay and Amoeba Music. People who volunteer at the festival will also be given a ticket for a future show.

Concertgoers can also reserve tables at a cost, which are already on sale.

More information about when each artist will perform, lottery opening dates, and table reservations can be found here.