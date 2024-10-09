San Francisco Unified's looming school closures spark frustration, sadness and protest

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Emotions were running high Wednesday morning, only a day after the list of possible closures in the San Francisco Unified School District was released.

At San Francisco Public Montessori, families dropped their students off in the morning, now knowing this school year could be their last.

"From the custodian, Mr. Eddy, to the front desk, Ms. Marilyn, to Ms. Benitez the principal, it's been incredible," said Amy Wilkinson, a parent at San Francisco Public Montessori.

The Wilkinsons have been coming to this elementary school for nine years, with all three of their daughters attending.

"It's an unfortunate shock to see this leaving," Rohan Wilkinson, a parent said.

They say the Public Montessori is a critical resource for the district to even consider losing.

"It very much focuses on autonomy, independence, hands on learning, project management -- all the things that we think are life-long learning skills and wouldn't be available to many other than in the private sector," Amy and Rohan said.

San Francisco Unified Superintendent Matt Wayne said school closures can't be avoided, with a $400 million deficit over three years, shrinking student counts and the threat of a state takeover.

The district put out a list of schools Tuesday afternoon that fit the criteria to close or merge.

"We've got fewer teachers than we've had. Like right now, we have five classes in the school for six grades, so we don't even have one classroom per grade now," said Gerald Kanapathy, a San Francisco Public Montessori parent. "This year, music isn't available for second graders and down."

Harvey Milk Elementary, near the heart of the Castro District, made the list too.

Teachers say the school represents values, like justice, freedom and acceptance, and they are now planning a march Wednesday afternoon, asking district leaders to keep their school open.

That's expected to happen around 2 p.m.

"They're talking about equity, equity, but they're not considering the LGBTQ+ community in this equity conversation, and it's blowing my mind. And I'm just devastated right now," said Elise Reynolds-McCarty, a teacher at Harvey Milk Elementary.

The district is planning to engage with families, teachers and staff at all impacted schools through three town halls before the final vote in December.

One of them is happening virtually on Thursday night at 5:30 p.m.