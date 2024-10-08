SFUSD set to release list of schools it will potentially close

On Tuesday, SFUSD is set to release a highly anticipated list of schools that meet the criteria for closure or merger.

On Tuesday, SFUSD is set to release a highly anticipated list of schools that meet the criteria for closure or merger.

On Tuesday, SFUSD is set to release a highly anticipated list of schools that meet the criteria for closure or merger.

On Tuesday, SFUSD is set to release a highly anticipated list of schools that meet the criteria for closure or merger.

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- After a long wait, San Francisco families could be getting some answers Tuesday on pending school closures.

Superintendent Matt Wayne is finally expected to give an update Tuesday on which schools meet the criteria for closure or merger, but it will not be the final list of schools that will close.

The announcement has been a long time in the making. The district had promised the list last month -- then delayed it saying it needed more time to "get it right."

MORE: Frustration and anxiety brewing as SFUSD delays release of school closure list

On top of the list, Superintendent Wayne says there will be more detail on the district's budget crisis and the criteria used to determine which schools will close or consolidate.

In a video statement Monday night, Wayne discussed plans to engage with school communities about these changes and budget stabilization efforts.

"The decisions we make in the coming months are going to mean the difference between the state recognizing that we've made progress or feeling like it needs to intervene more," Superintendent Wayne said. "And this budget crisis means significant reductions for the 25 26 school year. It is within this context that we are also making decisions about school closures."

VIDEO: How SFUSD will decide what schools to close in 2025 as families push back amid financial crisis

A list of San Francisco schools recommended for closure in 2025 will come in the fall from independent third-party researchers who will calculate composite scores of schools.

So what comes next?

After the list is announced Tuesday, a virtual town hall will be held Thursday at 5:30 p.m. so the community can weigh in.

Wayne will give his final recommendation on which schools to close in November and then the school board will vote in December.

It's still not clear how many schools could be on the list of closures, but district officials have said that they wouldn't be going through this process for "just a couple" of schools.