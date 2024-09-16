Frustration and anxiety brewing as SFUSD delays release of school closure list

Three days before SFUSD officials were set to release a list of recommended school closures, they opted to delay that release for another month, leaving parents in anticipation.

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Leaders with San Francisco Unified are putting off a highly-anticipated announcement this week that will show which schools may be on the chopping block.

An email went out on Sunday from the San Francisco Unified School District superintendent saying, "Revised Timeline for School Closures Announcement."

This means that three days before district officials said they would release a list of recommended school closures for next school year, they have opted to delay that release for another month.

Meredith Dodson represents the San Francisco Parent Coalition, a group of more than a thousand SFUSD parents.

"There's a lot of families with anxiety around 'My school's under-enrolled, my school's going to be on the list,' and kind of just anticipating this date and now all of a sudden the date is getting pushed back and the timeline is a little unclear, and people don't know exactly why, so families are rightfully concerned and upset wondering, 'What's going on?'" Dodson said.

In the email, Superintendent Matt Wayne said the delay is, "to ensure a thorough review of all aspects of the plan."

Some people ABC7 News talked to understand the need for thoroughness, but also say there should be urgency.

"If this is something that's gonna happen let's be sure about it and let's get the list out and let everybody know so we can prepare," SFUSD parent Todd Catalini said. "We should find out as soon as possible that's for sure."

Michael Shaughnessy and his family recently opted out of San Francisco Unified Schools due to the way things were being run.

"It's frustrating but I'm not surprised," Shaughnessy said. "Two of my grandchildren were at the neighborhood school and things were getting so frustrating that their parents pulled them out to send them to the Catholic school."

SFUSD Superintendent Wayne says the rest of the timeline remains "relatively consistent," saying there will be a Board of Education vote on the package of school closures in December and changes will still take place next fall.

Dodson is hopeful the district will be prepared for what will come after the release of the list.

"The families are going to have dozens of questions: 'Will they be moved to a school nearby? Will their kids be kept with their friends?'" Dodson said. "These are really important questions that the district has to be ready to answer on day one and I don't know if they're ready to answer that and I think that's what is happening here."

ABC7 News reached out to the district for further comment but hadn't heard back from them as of late Sunday night.

This is the statement sent out by SFUSD Superintendent Matt Wayne:

Dear SFUSD Community:

As you likely know, the San Francisco Unified School District is engaged in a process of planning for school closures and mergers for the 2025-26 school year. After extensive conversations with Board Leadership and staff, including those who have been working on the Resource Alignment Initiative for the last nine months, I have decided to delay the release of the recommendation from Sept. 18, as originally planned, until October. This delay is to ensure a thorough review of all aspects of the plan.

I know there's a lot of anticipation and emotions around our recommendation and how SFUSD will support the affected communities, but it is essential that we carefully review everything before making the announcement. This includes ensuring that: 1) our fiscal analysis is strong and our transition plan and support systems are in place; 2) data from the equity audit is integrated into the recommendation; and 3) we meaningfully consult with city, school, and community leaders.

The process of closing and merging schools is complicated, and I want to make sure we've looked at it from every angle, including how after-school care, grant funding, and transportation will be affected. All of our schools are unique and have many connections throughout the community. When I share my recommendation to close or merge some of our schools, I want to be absolutely certain I have done everything I can to help students and families through this challenging time.

Simply put, we want to make sure we get this right.

Our process to develop a recommendation remains data-driven, equity-centered, and informed by extensive community input. We have been and will continue to be transparent about this process when my recommendation is shared. The rest of the timeline remains relatively consistent; the Board of Education will vote on the package of school closures in December, with changes taking effect in fall 2025.

The goal of closing schools is not to save money but to improve the experience for students and teachers. By aligning the number of schools we operate with our current enrollment, SFUSD can manage resources more effectively and ensure every school is fully enrolled and well-supported. While having fewer schools may reduce our operating costs, the primary focus is on creating better learning environments for all students, not budget cuts.

Thank you for your ongoing partnership and support of San Francisco's public schools. Your input and feedback are invaluable as we navigate these changes. I am grateful to lead a district that encourages continuous learning - including for leaders like myself - and where we all can come together to take care of each other as we embrace changes and new beginnings.

In community,

Dr. Wayne