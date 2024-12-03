San Francisco woman seeks public's help to find beloved stolen van that was her livelihood

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- A San Francisco woman is asking for the public's help locating her stolen van, a custom-built vehicle that served as both a pandemic lifeline and a unique source of income.

For Missy Thompkins, her 2019 Ram ProMaster van, affectionately named "Crescent Moon," was more than just an RV - it was a labor of love. During the pandemic in 2020, Missy, who works in the beauty industry, found herself out of work. She and her father spent six months transforming the van into a tiny home on wheels, complete with an outdoor shower and kitchen.

"It's a really beautiful van, and everything was very custom. It was kind of like a little hotel on wheels," Missy said.

Image of Missy Thompkins's van that was stolen from San Francisco. KGO-TV

But the joy this van brought to others made its theft just before Thanksgiving all the more devastating.

"I got home from work one day, and it wasn't where it was parked," Missy said. The van had been parked on Fulton Street near 45th and 46th avenues next to Golden Gate Park for years, without any issues.

Her father described the experience as heartbreaking. "You kind of have an upsetting sickness; all that work goes for nothing," he said.

Vehicle thefts in San Francisco have declined by 13% over the past year compared to the previous four years, according to ABC7's neighborhood safety tracker. The Richmond District, where Missy's van was stolen, has the city's lowest rate of vehicle theft in the last 12 months, making the crime surprising for neighbors.

INTERACTIVE: Take a look at the ABC7 Neighborhood Safety Tracker

"We all keep an eye out for each other," one neighbor said who lives right across the street from where the van was parked. He and another neighbor said it was practically a staple of the area because it had been there for so long.

The San Francisco Police Department has confirmed that the case is an open and active investigation. In the meantime, Missy and her father Mike Thompkins have this plea for SFPD and the community and are holding out hope.

"I hope they're out there looking for it," Mike said. "I hope we get it back relatively intact, and she can go on from here as a learning experience."

If you have any information about the stolen van, you're asked to contact SFPD.