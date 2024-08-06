There are 2 operations working to clear SF homeless encampments. Here's the difference

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- San Francisco is ramping up its homeless encampment sweeps, which are happening every day at several locations as a two-part citywide operation is underway.

On July 31, 2024, ABC7 News crews captured the moment San Francisco Public Works employees cleared out several items from homeless individuals across from Pier 39.

On the side, one SFPD officer was overseeing the operation. Several people told ABC7 News they have felt harassed for weeks.

"Nobody called you. Nobody called you. You just know what our stuff looks like, and you come over here and you harass us. It's just sad," said a homeless individual who did not want to be identified by name.

Aside from the city's Emergency Management Encampment resolutions that include giving people a 72-hour notice, SFPD has been doing its own operations and Public Works is following orders.

"That is correct, we will be working with them in tandem on those smaller encampments in some of the neighborhoods," said Rachel Gordon with Public Works.

This all goes in line with what Mayor London Breed announced last week, saying police officers would be going out to address smaller encampments. She said in part:

"The goal of the engagements is to prevent re-encampments for areas recently cleared...SFPD will be able to offer connections and information about shelter or services and Public Works staff will follow all bag and tag policies."

"We are going in the afternoons now and early evenings places where there are smaller encampments and where there have been encampments before," said Gordon.

One of the homeless individuals who spoke to ABC7 News said Public Works took his belongings several weeks ago and did not bag and tag it accurately during a resolution.

"They took my laptop, my MacBook," he said. "When I went to DPW to retrieve all my property, they only said I only have five items. On the police report, it showed that I had way more than five items."

Public Works said they can't store everything.

"A lot of times we come across items that are really contaminated with human waste of some sort, or with needles," Gordon said. "Those we are not going to pick up. Under the policy that has been approved by the court."

The big difference between the city's emergency management team and SFPD's operations is that one uses social service workers, and the other doesn't.

"We are taking the lead from the district police station," Gordon said. "Again, they are offering services and shelter. It's not with the social service worker, but it's with the police department letting people know where they can avail themselves."

Christin Evans, Vice Chair of the city's Homelessness Oversight Commission, wants police to use those workers.

"Very concerning to not be leading with a social service response," Evans said. "This is a public health crisis. A lot of people that are experiencing homelessness also suffer from substance use disorder, and or mental health issues and trust is a huge issue."

ABC7 News contacted SFPD, and they responded with a list of their policies. In a press release, Mayor Breed said the SFPD strategy will be evaluated and modified for "effectiveness based on outcomes."