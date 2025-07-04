San Francisco's Chinatown pushes for preservation amid decline in business

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- San Francisco Chinatown is a place where tradition mingles with the unconventional.

"This is Lion Trading and we're a religious product store based in San Francisco's Chinatown," welcomed Lucas Li, Manager of Lion Trading.

Incense and religious artifacts are among the many products that come from China.

The owner, Magan Li says the initial tariffs imposed on Chinese goods, which now are paused until August 12, will have dire consequences.

"To us as a small business, that number is still very high and so we are adjusting to the new tariffs and also we are taking advantage of the 90 days to really get out shipment over here," added Lucas Li.

Donald Luu, the head of Chinatown's Chamber of Commerce, says there's no denying it, if a trade war develops between the U.S. and China it will add to Chinatown's downturn.

"I made a statement before. I think if the tariffs, the way they were proposed is going to devastate Chinatown," warned Luu.

But Chinatown is known for its resilience dating back to the 1906 earthquake which nearly wiped out most of the buildings and structures.

During the 1929 stock market crash, Chinatown saw widespread unemployment and small businesses faced unknown challenges. Nearly 100 years later, Chinatown is still here but facing new hardships.

International tourism is visibly down this summer.

Locals blame a strong U.S. dollar and the crackdown on undocumented immigrants gives the perception that foreigners are not welcomed under the Trump administration.

Like other places in the city, Chinatown has seen rents increase forcing some businesses out.

A younger generation is leaving local retail to pursue other careers.

Legacy business Sam Wo Restaurant closed in January after its owner retired with no one to take over the business.

Dragon Seed, a dressmaking shop will close after 45 years in Chinatown.

Linda Law, owner of the Love Tea boba shop says some people aren't investing long term.

"All the people I know have been here for over 20 years, like myself but I see the newcomers, especially boba shops, they just stay for three months or six months, they change ownership," explained Law.

Another issue here has been out-migration when families leave for other neighborhoods and cities.

"A lot of families grow up in Chinatown and once they move out, they don't come back so often. I think that's why we need more events to attract them to come back," said Law.

Chinatown did bring night markets to the neighborhood beginning in late 2023. But that alone won't attract people to Chinatown.

Luu says Chinatown's economic future will rely less on souvenir shops and more on places that offer cultural experiences, especially along the Grant Street corridor.

"There are many ways for folks to buy these souvenirs and items online, on Amazon and Ali Baba for a lot cheaper. We are seeing more and more art and culture institutions occupy Grant Avenue and we want to make it into an art and culture district," insisted Luu.

People here say experiencing what Chinatown has to offer will always bring people back. Then and now.