San Francisco's 'Golden Girls Live!' gets a glow up with new location

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- During the most wonderful time of the year, every American city is thick with the holiday entertainment trilogy: Santa, Scrooge and Sugar Plum Fairies.

San Francisco has all that--and Sophia Petrillo.

"OK, pussy cat," Sophia says.

Well, she sounds like the famous "Golden Girls" character played for 10 years by Estelle Getty. And she looks like Sophia. But underneath the gray wig, large 80s glasses and signature purse, it's actually the self-proclaimed 'smallest drag queen in captivity,' Holotta Tymes.

In what has become an "only in San Francisco" Christmas tradition for nearly two decades, four drag queens get dolled up in Miami-1980s senior chic for a parody of the beloved sitcom. Every year, "Golden Girls Live!" reenacts two Christmas episodes on stage.

D'arcy Drollinger--who also serves as the city's first drag laureate--plays the dim-witted, loveable Rose, who is portrayed on TV by the incomparable Betty White.

ABC7 Mornings Anchor Reggie Aqui talked with Drollinger about a big move this year from the Victoria Theatre to the Curran Theatre, which has three times as many seats.

"It's amazing. The little show that started in someone's living room 19 years ago, now we are moving into a first-class Broadway house. It's pretty incredible," Drollinger said.

Also new this year is a brand new set that Drollinger says will make the audience feel like they are seeing the actual living room from the TV series. And one more special add-on this year: the voicalist of the theme song "Thank You For Being a Friend," Cindy Fee, will appear at select performances.

For the second year, the show's newest cast member, nationally known drag performer, Miss Coco Peru, takes on the role of Dorothy. She was previously played by San Francisco drag legend Heklina, who died unexpectedly last year.

"I was very nervous last year, to be quite honest. I was stepping in for Heklina. It's a whole new world for me. I could not have asked for three better cast mates," Miss Coco Peru said.

Watch the clip above as Miss Coco Peru, D'arcy Drollinger, Matthew Martin (Blanche) and Holotta Tymes reveal which two Christmas episodes will be re-enacted live on stage. Performances begin Dec. 5. Tickets can be found here.