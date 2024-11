ABC7's Reggie Aqui takes a ride on new Tiana's Bayou Adventure at Disneyland

ANAHEIM, Calif. (KGO) -- Disneyland's newest attraction opens up Friday to the general public after months of anticipation.

We're talking about Tiana's Bayou Adventure!

It's taking the place of Splash Mountain.

Our parent company Disney sent ABC7 News anchor Reggie Aqui to get a first look at the new ride.

Watch the video in the media player above for a preview.