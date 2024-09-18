  • Watch Now

SJ businesses asked to shelter in place due to brush fire on Tully Rd., Northbound Hwy 101

Wednesday, September 18, 2024 12:23AM
SAN JOSE, Callif. -- Businesses in the area of a vegetation fire in San Jose were told to shelter in place as crews battled the blaze Tuesday afternoon.

Firefighters responded around 3:20 p.m. to a large vegetation fire at Tully Road and northbound U.S. Highway 101.

So far, the blaze has damaged a utility pole. Businesses nearby have been asked to shelter in place, but no evacuations had been ordered as of 4:30 p.m.

Traffic has been heavily impacted on Tully Road, according to the fire department.

People are asked to avoid the area and find alternate routes.

