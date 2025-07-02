San Jose files restraining orders against repeat drug offenders from city park

San Jose is trying to stop drug sales at St. James Park downtown by getting a restraining order against dealers.

San Jose is trying to stop drug sales at St. James Park downtown by getting a restraining order against dealers.

San Jose is trying to stop drug sales at St. James Park downtown by getting a restraining order against dealers.

San Jose is trying to stop drug sales at St. James Park downtown by getting a restraining order against dealers.

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KGO) -- San Jose is trying to stop drug sales at St. James Park downtown by getting a restraining order against dealers.

Kenneth Lewis is going on 100 days of living on the streets. "It's not easy, I'm an ex-drug user, I know they don't know that," Lewis said.

Every day, he goes to St. James Park in downtown San Jose.

The historic area is now considered a drug hotspot.

MORE: SF's 16th and Mission Streets plagued by drugs and illegal goods

"People come ask me if I'm selling every day," Lewis said.

Lewis says he sees people getting high all day.

On Tuesday, the city of San Jose announced a new plan on how to interrupt this "open-air drug market."

ABC7 News spoke with Mayor Matt Mahan.

"So instead of requiring an officer to stand there, watch, and wait for someone to deal drugs, if you're a repeat drug dealer in this public park, our latest strategy is to issue a stay away order and say you can't be in the park," Mahan said.

The City Attorney's Office filed an injunction listing specific repeat offenders who frequent the park. Now, these defendants will face immediate arrest if they're seen within 100 yards of the park.

MORE: SF's drug crackdown in target areas causing problem to spill into other neighborhoods

"In this case though, we're focused on the drug dealers who are repeatedly dealing and frankly creating a magnet. If you are service resistant addicted to meth, fentanyl, all of the above, and your drug dealer is camped out at a public park, that becomes a place where you and others will congregate," Mahan said.

The mayor says if proven successful, this new strategy could be used to restore safety in other areas of San Jose.

"I think the key to breaking up open air drug markets is to have consistent enforcement with predictable consequences to pull people out of these situations," Mahan said.

Lewis says he's going to stay strong. His probation officer meets him out here. He doesn't want to go back into prison for dealing again.

"So I'm trying to survive here... it's hard," Lewis said.