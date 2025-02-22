SF's drug crackdown in target areas causing problem to spill into other neighborhoods

Residents say San Francisco's drug problem is spilling into other neighborhoods as the city cracks down on known problem areas.

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- It's been an ongoing effort targeting some of the city's most problematic areas, like 6th and Market Streets, but now there are reports that drug problems are just being pushed to other areas of the city.

A syringe on the street next to a sidewalk reflects the shift noticed lately by residents in San Francisco's Mission District.

"I want them to pay attention and take it seriously. There are other areas in the city that they seem to shine a spot on and get fixed really quickly if they want to, and it seems like our corridor consistently gets left behind," said Bryan Tublin, Kitava Restaurant owner.

Tublin began to see a difference on Mission Street after the city began a crackdown on drug use and people selling items on sidewalks two miles away on 6th Street.

"That has escalated severely over the last year and superficially within the last several months. We have noticed an increase in drug dealing, use of hard drugs, folks blocking the entrance to our business," Tublin said.

We caught up with SFPD's Assistant Chief David Lazar on 6th Street. His team was leading people to a triage center to get help.

"On the streets here today, I'm on Mission here on 6th. We have open drug usage, we have drug sales, but we have people that need help. We are here to help people but also enforce the law and address crime," Lazar said as the city ramps up efforts on this hotspot.

Also, two miles away from 6th Street, residents in the Castro are documenting the change on their street.

"They will get pushed to the outskirts. They will end up on Bayview and in the historically poor neighborhoods and disfranchised neighborhoods," said Brandon, a San Francisco resident.

So, we asked Lazar about it.

LUZ PENA: "Have you noticed that some of the issues are spreading into other streets of the city?

ASSISTANT CHIEF DAVID LAZAR: "We noticed that as we start to work in other areas in a collaborative way, we start to clean those areas up and help people, and we notice there is movement. So, wherever the movement is, we have to stay on it and be attentive and address it. And that is what we are doing.

LUZ PENA: "Is it working?"

DAVID LAZAR: "Well, sometimes things take a moment to see change. Change doesn't happen overnight."

We took the concerns to Mayor Daniel Lurie.

"I have a message for those who are dealing drugs in our city: We are going to arrest you, and we are going to prosecute," Lurie said.

LUZ PENA: "What is your message to residents in San Francisco who are saying that those issues are ending up on their streets like the Mission?"

DANIEL LURIE: "They have my commitment that I'm going to be relentless on going after it in the Mission as well. I've been on many walks and some streets there are unacceptable."

Lazar said the city's triage center is noticing a number of people getting help. He said on Friday there were 100 people in there, getting information about city resources to get off the streets.