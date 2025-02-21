Phase 1 of crucial Coyote Creek floodwall almost complete in South Bay, officials say

Valley Water and local lawmakers say they're almost done with phase one of the flood protection work along Coyote Creek in the South Bay.

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KGO) -- Friday marked eight years since devastating floods in the South Bay.

Work is almost finished on a project that could keep it from happening again.

Crews built floodwalls along a four-mile stretch between Old Oakland Road and Interstate 280.

"In this specific area, the water would be up, but in the residences around the area, you wouldn't have any flooding. If this project was here then, you wouldn't have seen the impacts that you saw, at least in this area. Now, the other phase of the project is required to protect the rest of the community against the 2017 flows," said Chris Hakes with Valley Water.

Phase 2 will extend along Coyote Creek from Montague Expressway to Tully Road. Construction is expected to begin in 2026.