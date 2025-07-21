SJ residents 'shocked' after brother of late NFL star arrested for fiery crash into post office

Mail service for some San Jose residents is impacted after the brother of late NFL player Pat Tillman was arrested for allegedly crashing into a post office, causing a fire.

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KGO) -- Some people in San Jose are now forced to wait or go elsewhere to get and send their mail after the brother of late NFL player Pat Tillman was arrested for allegedly intentionally crashing into a post office, causing a fire.

The crash and fire happened early Sunday morning at the Almaden Valley Post Office, gutting the building. People who use that post office are now figuring out what they're going to do next.

Tom Gerber went Monday morning to try to mail out a card, but the post office was closed, taped off and boarded.

"I guess I'm going to come see if the mailman comes to my house," Gerber said. "I'll put it outside in the box and see if the mailman comes.. I don't know if we'll get mail today or not."

Richard Tillman, the brother of late NFL star turned Army Ranger Pat Tillman, is in jail after allegedly crashing into a San Jose post office.

San Jose Resident Gladys Huerta also stopped by the post office.

"I'm shocked," Huerta said. "I am just shocked. This is a quiet, peaceful neighborhood."

US Postal Inspectors confirm San Jose Police arrested 44-year-old Richard Tillman, booking him into the Santa Clara County Jail. He's the brother of San Jose Native and NFL star Pat Tillman, who put his NFL career on hold to enlist in the Army after 9/11. He was killed by friendly fire in Afghanistan in 2004.

US Postal Inspector Matthew Norfleet says the crash is being investigated as intentional.

It's believed Richard Tillman may have also tagged the front of the Post office building with a message saying: "Viva la Me."

Norfleet said the meaning is not known.

There are claims Tillman livestreamed the crash.

A witness said she saw a man standing in the parking lot with a lot of his belongings.

Video shows a box near the crash site included a photo of Pat Tillman, somebody near and dear to the San Jose community.

"I remember reading about Pat Tillman and I come from a family of a lot of military people so his story, Pat Tillman's story, did impact me," Huerta said.

"It was such a sacrifice and such a tragic accident to lose Pat and of course he was well known," Gerber said. "The Family has lived out here forever and part of the community."

Inspector says they assume all the mail inside the building was burned and is gone.

PO Box and notice-left mail customers can go to the Willow Glen location at 1750 Meridian Ave. in San Jose to pick up mail Mon-Sat from 10:00 a.m. - 2:00 p.m.

Customers should provide photo ID for all mail pick-up.

According to court records, Richard Tillman is expected in court Wednesday.

ABC7 reached out to the Pat Tillman Foundation for comment.