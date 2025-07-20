Vehicle crashes into San Jose post office causing large fire, investigated as intentional act

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KGO) -- The San Jose Fire Department responded to a vehicle that drove into a post office early Sunday, causing a fire.

Postal inspectors have confirmed that this is being investigated as an intentional act.

The crash happened around 3 a.m. at the facility on Crown Boulevard off Trinidad Drive.

Fire officials report there were no injuries. They say 50 personnel responded to the 2-alarm fire and it was knocked down in 90 minutes.

USPS says the office serves tens of thousands of customers.