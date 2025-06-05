San Jose police searching for man accused of two sex assaults along Los Gatos Creek Trail

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KGO) -- San Jose police are searching for a man accused of committing two sexual assaults in a popular trail, both within hours from one another.

On Wednesday morning, police said two different women were walking along the Los Gatos Creek Trail when they were assaulted by an unknown man.

Captain Macedonio Zuniga said both incidents occurred between Leigh Avenue and Bascom.

"They were just walking through the area when they were accosted them by an individual who had unexpectedly assaulted them," Zuniga said.

Police are asking the public to take a look at this photo.

The Los Gatos Creek Trail stretches 10-11 miles long. It spans from Los Gatos, Campbell and San Jose.

One man ABC7 News spoke with said he already alerted his neighborhood.

That uncertainty is putting some women on edge. We spoke to a woman who lives nearby who did not want to share her face.

"Oh I'm petrified - this is why I'm standing here all day just being vigilant talking to other women because yeah, I'm afraid," she said.

We spoke with Rich Deborba who helps to lead a running club.

"I mean we run in a group, we always emphasize safety, we always tell people don't run with your earphones in," Deborba said.

Police said officers were searching the area on bikes and motorcycles and dirt bikes.

"We'll be out here all night until we can canvas the area as we possibly can. And we're also going to be out here the next week to two weeks ensuring that the community understands how serious we take these types of incidents," Captain Zuniga said.

Police said if anyone sees the suspect, to please call 911.