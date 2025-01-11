Mountain View sexual assault suspect believed to have HIV: report; victims advised to get tested

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif. (KGO) -- A Mountain View barber on the run after being accused of sexual assaults is believed to have HIV, Santa Clara County authorities said on Wednesday.

Court documents say Franklin Enrique Sarceño Orla, 34, has the virus which can cause AIDS, and authorities are urging his victims to get tested, according to our media partner, The Mercury News.

Mountain View barber Franklin Enrique Sarceño Orla fled after arrest for sexual assault of clients, police said.

Orla is now accused in more than two dozen drugged sex assaults dating back to 2018.

"We have reason to believe that there are at least 20, if not more," Santa Clara Co. District Attorney's Office Sexual Assault Unit Deputy District Attorney Christopher Paynter said in November 2024. "It does seem that these various victims were either unconscious, or intoxicated, or a combination of both based on the video evidence that has been obtained by law enforcement thus far."

Police said he took off after missing his last court date while out on bail.

If convicted, he faces life in prison.

If you have any information on his whereabouts, contact Mountain View Police at (650) 903-6618 or email Detective Lauren Riffel at lauren.riffel@mountainview.gov or Detective Guillermo de Lira at guillermo.delira@mountainview.gov.

Or contact the Santa Clara County District Attorney's Office at (408) 792-1013 or email cpaynter@dao.sccgov.org