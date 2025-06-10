Hundreds gather for 'peaceful resistance' against ICE raids in San Jose

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KGO) -- Hundreds of people gathered in front of San Jose City Hall on Monday night to support immigrants' rights. Organizers said this was an emergency call to action after seeing the ICE raids in Los Angeles.

Huy Tran is the Executive Director of the nonprofit organization SIREN, which stands for Services, Immigrant Rights, and Education Network.

"When they get here, cause I don't think it's a matter of if, we're all going to be standing together to fight this together," Tran said.

City council member Pamela Campos said ICE raids are an attack on the community. She said in the past week, ICE has detained four people in her district.

"We will meet their violent acts of suppression with peaceful resistance," Campos said.

Vanessa Garcia-Morales stood by with her family, including her two-year-old son Anthony.

"My children also are both half Mexican, half Guatemalan and we definitely want to set a great example and let them know we're fighting for their future," Garcia-Morales said.

City council member Peter Ortiz is calling for $1 million in emergency funding to expand legal defense for undocumented families. The city council is set to approve the final budget on Tuesday.

Mayor Matt Mahan said it's OK to protest but do so peacefully so the message isn't lost.

"I just sincerely hope that those who are at a point of anger that they want to go beyond that they will not take the bait. Because it will not help our most vulnerable neighbors to cross that line," Mahan said.

During the city's public budget hearing a mother made a heartfelt plea...

"I'm finding it hard to dream right now. i have nightmares that my family is separated. Of living without my family, I fear that my children will come home and I won't be there. My family deserves the right to dream together."