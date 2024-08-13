Man shot and killed inside San Jose bar; city's 20th homicide this year, SJPD says

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KGO) -- San Jose police are looking for the suspect who shot and killed a man inside a bar Sunday morning.

SJPD says a man was shot inside the Co La Quan bar located at the Maxim Market Shopping Center next to the Grand Century Mall.

Sean Nguyen owns Angela Q Vietnamese Food and Deli. He was preparing food for the upcoming business day when he heard loud banging and men screaming to let them in.

"He said he was from the San Jose Police Department," Nguyen said. "And he said, 'open the door now'. As soon as I opened the door, there was two police pointing guns at me. I was scared, and I said what's going on?"

Nguyen did not hear the gunshots, but multiple 911 calls came from East San Jose near the Little Saigon neighborhood.

The shopping center is a popular destination. We spoke with many people in and out during the lunch hour Monday.

Many told us off camera that it's relatively safe during the day, but not a place to be overnight.

That's when Nguyen says it gets pretty rowdy, especially at the bar.

"I know there's a lot of people there," Nguyen said. "Sometimes they stay really late. When I come in, they're still there - like three or four in the morning, sometimes five."

Police say the shooting occurred around 3:20 a.m. on Sunday, roughly three hours after the bar's listed closing time.

When SJPD arrived on the scene, they say a man was suffering from at least one gunshot wound within the business.

The victim later died from his injuries at a nearby hospital and the suspect in this case has not been located.

This is the 20th homicide of 2024 in San Jose.

Our ABC7 News exclusive Neighborhood Safety Tracker found the homicide rate in San Jose over the last 12 months is the same as the annual average for the previous 3 years.

The motive and circumstances of this shooting remain under investigation.

Witnesses are asked to contact SJPD with any information they may have.