San Jose stabbing suspect arrested after 1 killed, 1 injured during argument, police say

SAN JOSE, Calif. -- A 44-year-old man has been arrested after a stabbing that killed one man and injured another at a home in San Jose on Tuesday night, according to police.

Officers responded around 10 p.m. to a report of a stabbing at a home in the 1300 block of Alvernaz Drive and arrived to find the two victims each suffering from at least one stab wound, San Jose police said.

The officers learned that the stabbing suspect, San Jose resident Buu Trinh, was still inside the residence and he was taken into custody without incident.

One of the victims was pronounced dead at the scene, while the other's injuries were not considered life-threatening. The name of the man who died was not yet being released as of Wednesday morning.

Investigators learned that Trinh and the two victims all knew each other and were in an argument prior to the stabbing. Trinh was booked into the Santa Clara County Main Jail on suspicion of murder.

Anyone with information about the case, San Jose's 12th homicide of 2025, is asked to contact Detective Sgt. Van Den Broeck or Detective Estantino at 3829@sanjoseca.gov, 4339@sanjoseca.gov or (408) 277-5283.