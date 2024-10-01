San Jose's Community Cycles of California kicks off job training program

San Jose's Community Cycles of California kicks off its paid job training program for students to equip them with skills necessary in the workforce.

San Jose's Community Cycles of California kicks off its paid job training program for students to equip them with skills necessary in the workforce.

San Jose's Community Cycles of California kicks off its paid job training program for students to equip them with skills necessary in the workforce.

San Jose's Community Cycles of California kicks off its paid job training program for students to equip them with skills necessary in the workforce.

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KGO) -- A nonprofit based in a South Bay bike shop is playing a crucial role in building a better Bay Area by helping people overcome barriers and develop new skills, all while standing on their own.

At the San Jose shop, there's not only the rebuilding of bicycles but also the rebuilding of lives. Eric Hernandez is one of the participants, currently in a men's recovery program and ready to take the next step in his journey.

"I know I wasn't a contributing member of society. And now that I'm able to get back on my feet, I'm able to put my best foot forward and actually follow a path," said Hernandez, a trainee at Community Cycles of California.

Through Community Cycles of California, Hernandez and nine other students have embarked on their first day in the six-month Workforce Training Program, which equips them with the skills and tools necessary to move forward in life.

"We're not just teaching being a bike mechanic or being retail, we're teaching life lessons that will make them better employees all the way through," said Collin Bruce, CEO and co-founder of Community Cycles of California.

MORE: Oakland-native Stanford student starts nonprofit to help kids learn about science

The program allows students to focus on their training without having to worry about an income.

"They're paid for the 40-hour week to do just the learning and not have to be running off to their second part-time job, or running off to try and fix their housing issues," Bruce explained.

The training facility was built with the help of a $20,000 grant from the Cupertino Rotary, while the six-month pilot program received funding through a $300,000 grant from California Community Colleges. Since its founding in 2017, the nonprofit has seen significant growth, with Carmen Ayala being one of its success stories.

"I am a former foster kid, so I was in housing," Ayala said.

Ayala began the program as an intern with little knowledge of office skills.

MORE: South Bay abuse survivors launch worker-owned cooperative

"I didn't know how to print. I didn't know how to scan. I was completely lost," said Ayala, now the program coordinator and office administrator.

Today, Ayala manages the office, creating the name tags for students on their first day and other materials for the new students as they begin their journey.

"I'm really looking forward to their success," Ayala added.

The program has faced many challenges to reach this point, but those involved are optimistic about the future.

"I feel like I've climbed to the top of the mountain and I'm gasping for oxygen. From the top of the mountain, I can see the future. This class, being the success I believe it will be," Bruce said.

As the program continues, Community Cycles expects to hire three to five participants from the current class to work in the shop, while helping others secure jobs elsewhere.