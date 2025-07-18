San Leandro woman shot and killed while walking dogs with boyfriend: police

SAN LEANDRO, Calif. (KGO) -- For the second time in two months, a person walking their dog was shot and killed in San Leandro, police say.

San Leandro police say around 11 last night, the victim and her boyfriend were walking their dogs on East 14th and Williams streets around 11 p.m. Thursday.

That's when someone drove up to them, got out of their car, and started some sort of altercation with the couple.

At some point, the suspect pulled out a gun, shot the woman and drove away.

The woman died on the way to the hospital but the boyfriend and dogs were unharmed.

Dublin police arrested the 21-year-old suspect about an hour later.

San Leandro police say this incident is not related to last month's deadly shooting that also involved someone walking their dogs.