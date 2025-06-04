24/7 LiveSan FranciscoEast BaySouth BayPeninsulaNorth Bay
KGO logo
Wednesday, June 4, 2025 6:27AM
DA to pursue death penalty for Half Moon Bay mass shooting suspect
HALF MOON BAY, Calif. (KGO) -- San Mateo County District Attorney Steve Wagstaffe says he's seeking the death penalty for the suspect in the Half Moon Bay mass shooting case.

It's the first time in Wagstaffe's role as DA that he's sought capital punishment.

The suspect is charged with murdering seven people at two farms back in 2023.

Most of the victims were fellow farmworkers.

The suspect has pleaded not guilty.

A San Mateo County jury has not sentenced anyone to death since 2009.

California still has a moratorium on executions.

