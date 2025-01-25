Survivor of Half Moon Bay mass shooting honors farmworkers killed: 'We are still here'

HALF MOON BAY, Calif. (KGO) -- It's been two years and Arcelia Hernandez still goes to work at Concord Farms in Half Moon Bay hoping to see the smiling faces of two of her Chinese co-workers who were killed in the 2023 mass shootings.

Many at the farms knew them as grandma and grandpa.

"I will never forget the last smile that grandmother gave me before she passed away," said Arcelia Hernandez Santiago.

Arcelia viewed going back to work after the shooting as a way to honor them.

"We are here 'thank God,' but at the same time we are thinking about our friends, our co-workers who we spent so much time with here," said Arcelia Hernandez Santiago.

In the last two years, Arcelia along with many farmworkers who survived the shootings have been getting mental health help. Some through music and others through community support groups.

"It's been two years and in many ways the community is still grieving," said Belinda Hernandez-Arriaga.

Belinda Hernandez-Arriaga, founder and Executive Director of the nonprofit ALAS, has been spearheading the resources farmworkers have received since the shootings. She described this anniversary as one of the hardest.

"Our farmworkers are sharing just how sad and vulnerable they felt and the tears are still here and now in the heels of this new presidency, it brings another wave of trauma that continues and they are still fighting for housing," said Belinda Hernandez-Arriaga.

The shooting exposed deplorable housing conditions at the farms. Half Moon Bay's city manager telling ABC7 housing has been their priority for farmworkers. 880 stone pine will be ready in May with 47 homes.

"Housing coming on board in just the next couple of months that will house those families that were directly displaced by these shootings and many more of our farmworkers here on the coast," said Matthew Chidester, HMB City Manager.

At the county level, changes to the housing codes after the shootings have helped speed up the process.

"We need to continue to add to affordable housing stock. We need to improve our existing housing stock. We need to make it easier for farmers and ranchers to build affordable housing, farmworker housing on their sites," said Ray Mueller, San Mateo County Supervisor.

ALAS is honoring the seven farmworkers killed with a memorial and seven hearts that adorn the tent where many will gather to remember them. Survivors like Arcelia finding comfort in this demonstration of unity.

"We are still here and we are remembering them, and we are here for them forever," said Arcelia Hernandez Santiago.

