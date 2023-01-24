What to know about the victims killed in the Half Moon Bay mushroom farms mass shooting

Family members were left wondering if their loved ones were still alive after the deadly Half Moon Bay shootings that killed seven people. ABC7 News has confirmed the identity of one of those victims.

HALF MOON BAY, Calif. (KGO) -- There are seven families waking up without their loved ones, and with their lives changed forever, after Monday's tragedy in Half Moon Bay.

Police say a suspect, identified as 67-year-old Chunli Zhao of Half Moon Bay, opened fire at Mountain Mushroom Farm on San Mateo Road near Highway 1 and Concord Farms off Cabrillo Hwy S, killing seven people in total.

One other person was hurt in the shooting and is in critical condition, being treated at the Stanford Medical Center.

ABC7 News spoke with Carlos Martinez-Maya on Monday at Concord Farms, who said his uncle worked there.

Throughout the evening, Martinez-Maya and others arriving at the location were attempting to piece together what answers they could.

But his repeated calls to his uncle went unanswered.

"My dad got a call saying that this mushroom farm got shot up by someone, or something and he basically left us, drove over here," Martinez-Maya said. "My mom got a call from my dad -- he's crying -- saying my brother is in there he's not answering his calls. His brother is my uncle. We're just worried right now, because he's not answering his calls or anything like that. they're not letting anyone go in or out, they're also not telling us who the deceased are."

About two hours after ABC7 News spoke with him, he said workers from the farm confirmed to the family that his uncle was one of the people shot and killed at the scene.

Martinez-Maya is identifying his uncle as a man named Marciano Martinez-Jimenez, who at work was known as Martin.

The names of the other six victims have not been released yet, which will come from the coroner's office in time.

ABC7 News met Alejandro Lopez at the family reunificatino center Monday night, who says he knew one of the victims, calling him a brother he's known for 30 years. He came to meet the victim's family.

