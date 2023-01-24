  • Watch Now

WATCH LIVE

San FranciscoEast BaySouth BayPeninsulaNorth Bay
EDIT
Welcome,
Your Account
Log Out

Half Moon Bay shootings: Authorities say multiple victims at Mountain Mushroom Farm, Concord Farms

Authorities say there are several people hurt after shooting at Mountain Mushroom Farm and Concord Farms in HMB.

KGO logo
Tuesday, January 24, 2023 12:23AM
Multiple shooting victims in Half Moon Bay, authorities say
EMBED <>More Videos

Authorities are responding to shootings with multiple victims at two locations in Half Moon Bay Monday afternoon.

HALF MOON BAY, Calif. (KGO) -- Authorities are responding to shootings with multiple victims at two locations in Half Moon Bay this afternoon.

The incidents were reported near Highway 92 and at the Half Moon Bay city limits.

Google Earth map shows the first scene, which is reportedly at Mountain Mushroom Farm on San Mateo Road near Highway 1.

Locals tell us it is known to be a marijuana growing farm.

The second location is south of the downtown area. CAL FIRE says they are at 2125 Cabrillo Highway.

A source tells ABC7 News there are multiple people dead.

We are told that the Holy Family Children's Center has been on lockdown sine about 3:20 p.m.

Officials there say authorities told them they are searching for a man in a red SUV.

Stay with ABC7 News on this developing story.

If you're on the ABC7 News app, click here to watch live

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2023 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Live Streams
ON NOW