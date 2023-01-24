Half Moon Bay shootings: Authorities say multiple victims at Mountain Mushroom Farm, Concord Farms

Authorities say there are several people hurt after shooting at Mountain Mushroom Farm and Concord Farms in HMB.

Authorities are responding to shootings with multiple victims at two locations in Half Moon Bay Monday afternoon.

HALF MOON BAY, Calif. (KGO) -- Authorities are responding to shootings with multiple victims at two locations in Half Moon Bay this afternoon.

The incidents were reported near Highway 92 and at the Half Moon Bay city limits.

Google Earth map shows the first scene, which is reportedly at Mountain Mushroom Farm on San Mateo Road near Highway 1.

Locals tell us it is known to be a marijuana growing farm.

The second location is south of the downtown area. CAL FIRE says they are at 2125 Cabrillo Highway.

A source tells ABC7 News there are multiple people dead.

We are told that the Holy Family Children's Center has been on lockdown sine about 3:20 p.m.

Officials there say authorities told them they are searching for a man in a red SUV.

