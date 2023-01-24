Woman parked next to Half Moon Bay shooting suspect describes scene, arrest

A woman who was parked next to the Half Moon Bay shooting suspect shared what she saw, as he was taken to the ground by police.

HALF MOON BAY, Calif. (KGO) -- A woman parked next to the suspect of the two deadly Half Moon Bay shootings spoke with ABC7's J.R. Stone about the dramatic arrest that took place right next to her.

She explains that the two were in such close proximity that her driver's side door was alongside that of the suspect's maroon SUV.

"And then he got out of the car, and eventually he was taken down to the ground by them," says Katie, the woman who witnessed the arrest of 67-year-old Chunli Zhao.

With many being told to shelter-in-place, including nearby Holy Family Children's Center which went into lockdown at around 3:20 p.m., Katie says she only found herself and a photographer at the scene when San Mateo officers took the suspect into custody.

The witness goes into detail about the shocking arrest that took place in what she describes as a "very quiet agricultural community," which can be watched in the video player above.

