EXCLUSIVE: Video shows police takedown of Half Moon Bay shootings suspect

Video shows the moment police arrested the suspect who allegedly fatally shot seven people in Half Moon Bay on Monday.

HALF MOON BAY, Calif. (KGO) -- Exclusive ABC7 News video shows the moment police took down the man believed to be the gunman in shootings that killed seven people and critically injured another at two farms in Half Moon Bay on Monday.

ABC7 News confirmed that the suspect was an employee at one of the mushroom farms where the shooting took place, and all victims were co-workers.

