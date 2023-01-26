Grieving families of Half Moon Bay shooting victims prepare to bring loved ones home to Mexico

"I felt a knot in my chest that I couldn't get rid of." One brother described the feeling when they were told his brother has died

The families of three Half Moon Bay shooting victims speak out as one described the feeling when they were told his brother has died.

HALF MOON BAY, Calif. (KGO) -- We are learning more details about the victims that died in the Half Moon Bay shootings that killed seven people. ABC7 News reporter Luz Pena spoke to the cousin and brother of three of the victims.

Still processing, Renato Juarez Perez described the moment he called his cousin's wife and kids in Mexico to tell them Jose Romero Perez had been killed.

"Que era mentira. Me estaban presionando tambien. (They couldn't believe it, and were saying 'why are you saying this? This is a lie.')"

RELATED: What to know about the victims killed in the Half Moon Bay mushroom farms mass shooting

Renato remembers shaking as he tried to understand the words that were coming out of his mouth. Recently his cousin Jose Romero Perez took a photo to send to his family in Mexico. He leaves behind four children.

Luz Pena: "For you, Jose was not a cousin? He was like a brother."

Renato Juarez Perez: "Si para mi era como un hermano. Crecimos juntos. (He was like a brother. We grew up together.)

Jose worked at the Mountain Mushroom Farm with his younger brother Pedro who got him the job. Their co-workers described to Renato the nightmare at the farm.

"Vieron que lo balacearon," said Renato Juarez Perez. (His co-workers saw him getting shot)

Pedro Felix Romero Perez survived and remains hospitalized.

Another victim is Marciano Martinez Jimenez. A supervisor at the Concord Farms where he worked for 26 years. His brother Servando Martinez was planning to meet him this weekend.

"No se todavia porque no puedo entender todavia lo que paso y mas con el pues. A nadie le desea uno esto, said Servando Martinez. (I still cannot understand what happened. I don't wish this on anybody.)

Holding back tears Servando questions why his brother was killed. He remembers hearing the sirens and seeing police officers on Monday and having a feeling that Marciano was gone.

"I felt a knot in my chest that I couldn't get rid of," said Servando.

RELATED: Half Moon Bay shooting suspect denied bail, didn't enter plea in 1st court appearance

Servando tried calling his brother Marciano hoping it wasn't true.

"No hay respuesta (No answer)," said Servando.

Luz Pena: "You were calling him and texting him and he never got back to you?"

Servando Martinez: "Nunca respondio. Nunca. Nunca me respondio. (He never got back to me)

RELATED: Here's how you can help farmworker families displaced from Half Moon Bay shootings

Both Marciano and Jose dreamed of going back to Mexico one day, but now only their bodies will.

"He never made it back home. Va a regresar asi. (He is going to go back like this now)," said Servando.

Servando opened a GoFundMe to help with funeral expenses.

Here is a link from ALAS to donate to their HMB Strong Fund.

Get the latest on the deadly Half Moon Bay shootings here.

If you're on the ABC7 News app, click here to watch live