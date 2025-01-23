2 years later: Half Moon Bay unveils renderings for farmworker memorial garden after mass shooting

HALF MOON BAY, Calif. (KGO) -- Thursday marks two years since one of the darkest days on the Peninsula, and the city is introducing plan options for a permanent memorial.

Seven farmworkers lost their lives during a mass shooting in Half Moon Bay when one farmworker walked into two separate farms and opened fire. One other person was left injured.

The suspect in this shooting was a former employee at one of the farms who has pleaded not guilty. The trial has been delayed at least once and is set to begin in April.

Renderings for Half Moon Bay's farmworker memorial garden

On Thursday, the city is getting community feedback on a permanent memorial for the victims.

While the city is hosting a Remembrance Day in Mac Dutra Plaza, the community is getting their first look at the renderings of what could be a permanent memorial.

They established a committee to come up with a memorial for the seven farmworkers killed in the 2023 mass shooting.

The families of three Half Moon Bay shooting victims speak out as one described the feeling when they were told his brother has died.

And they decided the best way to honor their lives was by building a farmworker memorial garden.

The city has it down to three final designs for the memorial garden.

On Thursday, the community is invited to come out and see these designs in person and give some feedback to help the city narrow things down.

"We continue to hear from the community, there's a need to honor not just the victims but again the farmworkers on the coast," Julissa Acosta, a community services analyst for the city of Half Moon Bay said. "We'll have the proposals all day so people can come, walk by, see, leave sticky notes on what they like, what they don't like, what they would like to see."

The mass shooting in Half Moon Bay exposed the deplorable living conditions that some farmworkers endured. Now, officials are looking for a solution.

Former Half Moon Bay Mayor Joaquin Jimenez says a tribute like this is long overdue.

"Two years ago today it changed the lives of a lot of us, it changed the history of Half Moon Bay, it went across the nation, it went to other countries, and what this did, it changed the way we see farmworkers," Jimenez said.

There isn't a set timeline for this project because the city is still working to secure funding.

The designs range in cost between $500,000 and more than $3 million.

But for now, the focus is still on remembering all seven victims.

On Friday, the non-profit ALAS will have a community vigil to mark the second anniversary of the mass shooting.

That's happening from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the ALAS yellow house on Purissima Street.

