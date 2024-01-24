Half Moon Bay reflects on what changed 1 year after farmworkers killed in mass shooting

It's been a year since seven farmworkers were killed in a mass shooting in Half Moon Bay, and the community is still recovering.

It's been a year since seven farmworkers were killed in a mass shooting in Half Moon Bay, and the community is still recovering.

It's been a year since seven farmworkers were killed in a mass shooting in Half Moon Bay, and the community is still recovering.

It's been a year since seven farmworkers were killed in a mass shooting in Half Moon Bay, and the community is still recovering.

HALF MOON BAY, Calif. (KGO) -- It's been a year since seven farmworkers were killed in a mass shooting in Half Moon Bay, and the community is still recovering.

"There is still a lot of stress. There is still a lot fear. People should talk about the shooting. People talk about healing that is going to be years before we can say we healed from it. That may never happen," Half Moon Bay Mayor Joaquin Jimenez.

On Tuesday, one of the survivors - Pedro Romero Perez - spoke to a group of community leaders reflecting back on leaving his house on Jan, 23, 2023, unaware of the tragedy that was hours from happening at the mushroom farm where he worked.

"Mi hermano Jose Romero ya no esta conmigo. Ya no esta conmigo. Me siento muy triste pero le agradesco todo los que me estan apoyando," said Pedro Romero Perez.

RELATED: Half Moon Bay mass shooting: Suspect indicted by grand jury, appears in court 1 year after killing 7

Getting emotional, Pedro said he was sad and repeated that his brother is no longer with us. His brother Jose Romero Perez was one of the victims.

"It's a bizarre moment. It's because we remember the people that we lost. The survivors that survived the tragedy a year ago, at the same time there are some push policy changes. We are working on getting people dignified lives," said Enrique Bazan, ALAS board member.

After the shooting, farmworkers' deplorable housing conditions were highlighted leading the county to take action.

"The county actually put a housing task force together right after the shooting, it was a group of county staff that went around the county visiting every farm where housing is provided to make sure housing was adequate for farmworkers," said Mayor Jimenez.

RELATED: Half Moon Bay mushroom farms cited for workplace safety violations after Jan. mass shooting

California has cited two Bay Area mushroom farms for health and safety violations and proposed more than $165,000 in potential fines.

Survivors of the shooting who lived at the mushroom farms where the shootings took place don't have permanent housing still. That's set to change in the fall.

Recently San Mateo County received $5 million in state funding to pay for 28 housing units for farmworkers. Several units will go towards the survivors of the shooting.

"I've been very pleased to see that the city and county are working on creating more housing units that are affordable for extremely low-income workers farmworkers to be able to own and rent. They are working on senior housing that no longer can work and can't live in the farmworker housing," said Julian Castro, CEO of the Latino Community Foundation.

Another plan that is still in the works is the purchase of an old nursery that will be transformed into farmworker housing.

RELATED: In wake of tragedy, 50-acre lot to be turned into Half Moon Bay farmworker housing and co-op

"The county approved to purchase a new property in Half Moon Bay where there is a future location for farmworker housing and other things like farming co-ops and businesses, distribution center," said Mayor Jimenez.

Aside from housing, farmworkers have sensed a shift in attitudes in the community.

"Farmworkers now feel comfortable to make a 911 call. That is one of the things we wanted," said Mayor Jimenez.

"Before, the farmworkers were out there and now people are talking about bringing them as part of who we are as they are becoming our neighbors. That has changed," said Bazan.

If you're on the ABC7 News app, click here to watch live