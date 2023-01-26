Resources for people impacted by Half Moon Bay mass shooting

Whether you have lost a loved one, have been a victim of gun violence yourself or are feeling the emotional weight of these incidents, we've found ways to help. Below you will find a list of vetted resources to help those impacted by this tragic event.

Asian Health Services (AHS) Community Healing Initiative

To those experiencing acts of hate or violence, please reach out to 510-735-3940 or email ahshealingunit@ahschc.org

Ayudando Latinos a Sonar (ALAS)

The Half Moon Bay Strong Fund by ALAS supports our Farmworker community and the families directly affected by the mass shooting on January 23, 2023.

RELATED: Here's how you can help farmworker families displaced from Half Moon Bay shootings

Farmworker Caravan

The Farmworker Caravan is requesting donations of food, clothing, goods, money and your time to support the agricultural community impacted by the California floods and tragic shooting in Half Moon Bay.

You find more information on the Farmworkers' GoFundMe page here.

American Counseling Association

American Counseling Association offers support following traumatic events. Please also keep an eye on others in the community in need of help.

Disaster Distress Helpline

Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration (SAMHSA) is a 24/7, 365-day-a-year hotline offering immediate crisis counseling for people who are experiencing emotional distress related to any natural or human-caused disaster. Free, multilingual, and confidential crisis support service. Stress, anxiety, and other depression-like symptoms are common reactions after a disaster.

P: (800) 985-5990

Text "TalkWithUs" to 66746. For Spanish, text "Hablamos" to 66746