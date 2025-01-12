Woman arrested following car chase, string of crashes during pursuit in East Bay

SAN PABLO, Calif. (KGO) -- San Pablo Police arrested a woman in Richmond after a car chase led to a string of crashes.

The driver, Claire Williamson, fled from officers after an attempted traffic stop Saturday night, police said.

It happened along San Pablo Avenue in San Pablo just after 6 p.m.

During the pursuit, police say Williamson hit two San Pablo police cars and multiple parked vehicles.

Williamson then hit an oncoming car near 30th street and Barrett Avenue in Richmond severely injuring the driver and passenger.

Both victims were taken to a hospital and are expected to survive.

The suspect still attempted to run away after the crash, but was eventually caught.

One neighbor describes what he saw.

"It was almost like an earthquake, a bomb almost going off," said La Rone Smith, a resident. "By the time the whole pursuit was done and finished there was at least 20 law enforcement vehicles, they had the dogs out."

Williamson is currently in custody and has three outstanding warrants for her arrest.

She is expected to be booked on several charges.