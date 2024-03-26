4 Lululemon store theft suspects arrested after chase from Napa to Oakland: police

OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) -- A car connected to a Lululemon store burglary flipped over after a pursuit from Napa to Oakland Monday afternoon, authorities said.

The car crashed near Lakeshore and Beacon after hitting another car. SKY7 video shows a pile of clothes on the road.

Four people in the car were arrested. None of them were injured.

Police say the suspects initially led Napa police officers on a chase from the Napa Premium Outlets. The CHP took over the pursuit near the Carquinez Bridge and into the East Bay.

The driver of the vehicle continued driving recklessly, even with no CHP units behind it.

Police say the suspects stole about $2,500 worth of merchandise from the Lululemon store.

