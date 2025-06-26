South Bay law enforcement informing public that new ICE detention tactics are legal

The Santa Clara County Sheriff's Office says there's been an increase in ICE arrests at county and state buildings, but they say they can't do anything about it.

MILPITAS, Calif. (KGO) -- In the past three weeks, the Santa Clara County Sheriff's Office says there's an increase in federal agents showing up at county and state buildings.

On Wednesday, ABC7 News spoke to Brooks Jarosz, senior communications officer with the sheriff's office.

"We have not been giving ICE a heads up," Jarosz said. "We don't know when they're going to show up or where they're going to show up. We just know they have been showing up more frequently."

ICE agents are arresting people at the Elmwood Correctional Facility in Milpitas and outside the Superior Court.

The sheriff's office wants the public to know this is happening and it's what ICE is legally allowed to do.

"I think many times people want the sheriff's office to intervene, and the reality is we can't do that by law," Jarosz said.

On average, about 75 people or more are released every day at Elmwood.

The sheriff's office said ICE has detained four people there in the last three weeks.

The Bay Area Council report shows that mass deportations could have a $275 billion impact on California's GDP.

Last week, one man was taken into custody by three ICE agents in the lobby dressed in plain clothing.

"There was no skirmish, it was done very respectfully, but it was very shocking to the wife of that person, this is something new that we have seen agents showing up," Jarosz said.

The sheriff's office wants to be clear- they do not share criminal history with ICE for civil immigration purposes. These federal agents are finding people through public data.

"If ICE identifies themselves or if they don't identify themselves, if they're asking for public information, we have to provide that public information," Jarosz said.

When it comes to serious concerns and fear within the undocumented community, farmworkers and their families are being affected.

Images of people running through a field in Southern California with ICE agents chasing after them are increasing fear among Bay Area farmworkers.

Darlene Tenes, executive director of Farmworker Caravan, said they have stopped publicizing events for fear of being targeted.

"You know we're just living day to day right now and trying to provide what we can provide," Tenes said.

But in the face of fear, they are still trying to provide joy, wrapping up a toy drive on Thursday in Gilroy for migrant children.

On the website, people can find an Amazon wish list to donate to.

"We just want to show them some love and appreciation because there's not a single person in America- not a single person in America that doesn't benefit from a farmworker," Tenes said.

The Santa Clara County Sheriff's Office says so far, each apprehension they've had between ICE agents, deputies and those in custody has been peaceful. For more information, the Sheriff's Office posted this release Tuesday.