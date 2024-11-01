Santa Clara Unified being sued for alleged discrimination against Palestinian students

SANTA CLARA COUNTY, Calif. (KGO) -- The Santa Clara Unified School District is being sued, accused of creating an anti-Palestinian, anti-Arab, and anti-Muslim climate for students.

The lawsuit is being brought by the Bay Area office of the Council on American-Islamic Relations.

It is a civil rights lawsuit and calls for an investigation of the district.

The district says it has not been served with the lawsuit so it cannot comment on it at this time.

However it says, "Our schools are beautifully diverse, and we strive for environments where every young person and employee feels a sense of safety, welcome, and belonging."