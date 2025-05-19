24 Cupertino students, 1 teacher on board school bus involved in crash on Hwy 17, CHP says

At least 1 person is injured following a crash between at least two vehicles plus a school bus in Santa Cruz County, the CHP said.

At least 1 person is injured following a crash between at least two vehicles plus a school bus in Santa Cruz County, the CHP said.

At least 1 person is injured following a crash between at least two vehicles plus a school bus in Santa Cruz County, the CHP said.

At least 1 person is injured following a crash between at least two vehicles plus a school bus in Santa Cruz County, the CHP said.

SANTA CRUZ COUNTY, Calif. (KGO) -- At least 1 person is injured following a crash between at least two vehicles plus a school bus in Santa Cruz County on Monday, the California Highway Patrol said.

The accident happened north of Vine Hill Road on southbound Highway 17 just before 10 a.m.

One teacher and 24 students from the Cupertino Unified School District were on the bus.

The CHP said no one on the bus was injured.

The CHP said the school bus was rear ended by a moving truck. A MINI cooper was also damaged in the collision.

The right lane is currently shut down. It's unknown when it will reopen.

MORE: 32 students, 5 adults escape bus fire in Santa Cruz Mountains unharmed, CHP says

Motorists are to expect delays and to avoid the area.

The CHP is investigating.