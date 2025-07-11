Santa Rosa man posed as cop and bounty hunter, sheriff's officials say

SANTA ROSA, Calif. (KGO) -- In the North Bay, a Santa Rosa man is under arrest. The Sonoma County Sheriff's Department says Gregg Jackson is charged with impersonating a police officer and claiming to be a bounty hunter.

This week, The Sonoma County Sheriff's Department seized fake gear that 40-year-old Gregg Jackson used to pose as a police officer across multiple states. Jackson was reportedly using a vehicle outfitted with red and blue emergency lights, like those on legit police cars. Investigators say, he was identifying himself as a bounty hunter.

The sheriff's department tells ABC7 News, Jackson from Santa Rosa was out on felony pre-trial release on concealed weapons charges, adding in a statement:

"During a search of his home and vehicle, they found several items that falsely identified him as a police officer. During the investigation, it was determined that he was not licensed to operate as a Fugitive Recovery Agent."

"When I heard all this impersonating stuff, I was completely blown away," said Tim Sutton.

Tim Sutton says he's known Jackson for several years and is surprised by the charges.

"I knew he was a veteran, who had PTSD from stuff that went on over there. The idea of Gregg doing that with malicious intent does not sound like the Gregg I know, he's an easy-going guy to talk to," said Sutton.

Jackson was arrested and booked for impersonating a peace officer and two violations of his pre-trial release conditions. Sheriff's officials want to talk with anyone who may have had contact with Jackson while he was posing as a cop.

Jackson remains in custody at the Sonoma County Jail.