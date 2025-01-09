4 people found dead inside Santa Rosa home believed to be family members, police say

SANTA ROSA, Calif. -- Investigators in Santa Rosa are still piecing together a case involving the deaths of four people discovered fatally shot in a home there Wednesday.

Just after 3 p.m., officers were sent to the 200 block of Monarch Court to carry out a welfare check on residents who had not been seen for several days after a boyfriend of one of the occupants expressed concern, police said.

Officers arrived and had to make a forced entry through a window to gain entrance to the home. Inside they discovered four people dead in different areas of the house, all with significant gunshot wounds, according to police. A semi-automatic handgun was found near one of the bodies.

The victims are believed to be family members and include a 33-year-old woman, a 28-year-old man, a 67-year-old woman, and a 67-year-old man. Autopsies are scheduled for Thursday and Friday, police said.

The case is being investigated as a multi-person homicide and detectives carried out a search warrant in the 2800 block of Buena Crest Court in San Jose, which they said is linked to one of the victims.

Police said Thursday they still do not believe there is any threat to the public.