Scam artists are taking advantage of the Los Angeles-area wildfires, officials warn

LOS ANGELES -- As wildfires continue to blaze across Los Angeles County, authorities are sounding the alarm on another potential threat to the public: scams relating to the disaster.

Multiple law enforcement officials have warned of bad actors scheming to take advantage of charitable people looking to chip in and give to those in need due to the fires.

We have people with big hearts who want to help, they want to donate, they want to support the victims," California Attorney General Rob Bonta said in a press conference Saturday. "We also see scammers who are taking advantage of that goodness and that generosity and scamming and defrauding those individuals.

Bonta urged the public to beware of fraudulent organizations falsely claiming to be charities or nonprofits aiding fire victims.

Scammers have at times targeted elderly individuals, immigrants and non-English speakers, Bonta said.

In some cases, he added, the fraudulent organizations use names that sound misleadingly legitimate.

In order to avoid these scams, donors can first do some research on charities theyre considering giving to before opening their wallets, officials said.

Los Angeles Police Chief Jim McDonnell suggested verifying organizations with websites like Charity Navigator and the Better Business Bureau.

GoFundMe is verifying its fundraisers so donors can trust their contributions are going where theyre truly needed. They're also suggesting a number of organizations where people can donate, including World Central Kitchen, Pasadena Humane, Baby2Baby and several others.

Take time to thoroughly research the charity or organization that you're considering. Reputable groups will have clear information about their mission and proven track records, McDonnell said in a press briefing Sunday.

McDonnell also recommended steering clear of cash donations whenever possible, instead opting instead for secure, traceable payment methods to ensure that your contributions reach those in need.

And if you suspect a donation request is fraudulent, McDonnell asked the public to contact police so they can investigate the matter.

Los Angeles County Sheriff Robert G. Luna said law enforcement officials are eager to prosecute anyone caught preying on peoples generosity.

Bonta reiterated this warning on Sunday, emphasizing there will be harsh consequences.

To anyone who would go out and take advantage of this tragedy for their greedy gain, who would further victimize people who have potentially lost everything, who are already victims, who would look at this devastation and see dollar signs, I have a message for you: You will be held accountable, Bonta said. My office will be engaged to hold you accountable.