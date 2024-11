Security guard stabbed in downtown San Francisco Thanksgiving night, police say

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- A security guard was stabbed in downtown San Francisco Thursday night.

The victim was taken from First Street and Market to a nearby hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Officers tried to track down the suspect, but he remains at large.

San Francisco Police Department is asking the public to come forward with any information.