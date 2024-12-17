Seth Rogen and Billy Eichner improvised as Timon and Pumbaa on 'Mufasa: The Lion King'

Seth Rogen and Billy Eichner as Timon and Pumbaa are the ultimate scene stealers in "Mufasa: The Lion King" and reveal how much they improvised.

LOS ANGELES -- The "Lion King" scene stealers are back at it again! Timon and Pumbaa captured everyone's hearts in the 1994 original movie and again in the 2019 live-action remake. Now Billy Eichner and Seth Rogen who play Timon and Pumbaa are back on screen to make us laugh once more!

Eichner and Rogen definitely know how to capture an audience and tell a joke, but how many of the jokes in "Mufasa: The Lion King" were actually apart of the script? Turns out, not that many! Billy Eichner tells our George Pennacchio "I think for this one especially, Barry Jenkins really encouraged us to riff like crazy and improvise. I think 90 percent of what, not the rest of the characters, but the 2 of us, I think 90 percent of what we say was improvised."

Rogen, who usually stars in more raunchy comedies is ecstatic that he's in a movie that everyone in the family can see! His family and friends have a different complaint though, "I don't have children but I have a lot of friends now that have kids, all you know under the age of ten, mostly. For them, the 2019 Lion King is the first Lion King they saw. They obviously didn't see the first one in the movie theater at least and so my friends complain about how much they heard me sing the lion sleeps tonight like on the soundtrack."

You can see Seth Rogen and Billy Eichner as Timon and Pumbaa in "Mufasa: The Lion King" in theaters on December 20th.

