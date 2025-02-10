Several injured after car crashes into parklet in San Francisco Mission District

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- A Sunday crash in San Francisco's Mission District has authorities asking drivers to avoid the area.

Authorities closed the area of 24th Street between South Van Ness and Potrero Avenues.

A car slammed into a parklet at Napper Tandy's Irish pub as people were gathering to watch the Super Bowl.

Video shows the parklet destroyed and the crumpled front end of an SUV.

Six people were hurt, two of them suffering critical injuries. Police tell ABC7 News that the victims were all inside the parklet.

Investigators have yet to say whether the driver was arrested. The cause of the crash is under investigation.

