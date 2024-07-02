What will happen at this year's Dolores Park Hill Bomb? SFPD urges not to go

A community meeting was called in advance of the Dolores Park Hill Bomb, an annual skateboarding event that has heard calls to be shut down.

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Dozens came out Monday night for a special community meeting hosted by the San Francisco Police Department.

The meeting - which got heated at times - was called in advance of the Dolores Park Hill Bomb on Saturday- an annual skateboarding event that normally draws hundreds to the park.

But after years of frustration for neighbors and last year's arrest of almost 100 people, many of them teenagers, some in the area are calling for the police to put an end to the unsanctioned event.

"People running through the park and throwing bottles, throwing other items, jumping on the streetcar, stopping it, spray painting it," said Carolyn Kenady.

Kenady was one of many neighbors who spoke Monday night.

She believes the city should stop the event this week until it can find a way to have it safely.

"Who shows up to an event that's supposed to be fun and peaceful with what the police found from people they arrested: knives, guns, spray pepper," Kenady said.

Many in the skater community, however, want the event to continue.

They say it's a minority of people who are actually causing trouble.

"I think when you make a space safe and welcoming, crime is less likely to happen," said skating advocate Aaron Breetwor. "Crime is a symptom of broader social unrest,"

He says he's been trying to work with city officials on the event for months but has gotten nowhere.

Breetwor tells us it's frustrating that the city is having this community outreach now, merely days before the Hill Bomb is set to happen.

"I have not seen evidence that we are engaging in that comprehensive set of questions tonight or prior," Breetwor said. "The city has had plenty of notice and opportunity to conduct outreach."

No matter what happens this year, police say they'll be ready in case things get out of control. And Chief Scott says they won't hesitate to make arrests for illegal activity.

But with no formal organizers and planning for Hill Bomb, what happens Saturday is anyone's guess.

"I would encourage people not to show up will we sit down and try to figure this out," Chief Scott said. "You know these things pop up online and then all of a sudden we have to respond to them."

The city is also still dealing with last year's Hill Bomb and facing pending litigation over the arrests.